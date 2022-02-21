WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.
NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.79 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
