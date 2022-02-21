WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $13.79 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

