Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $168.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

