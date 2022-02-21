Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 7,480 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.22) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

