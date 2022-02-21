Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 7,480 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.22) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

