Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

QIPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.