Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Zymeworks stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

