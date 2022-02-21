Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.45.

CHKP stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

