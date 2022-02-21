Head-To-Head Survey: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -7.06% 3.67% 2.82% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.79%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $714.80 million 1.95 -$27.20 million ($1.10) -26.25 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.61 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -37.06

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

