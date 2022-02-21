NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.43.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.