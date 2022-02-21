Bank of America Downgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

