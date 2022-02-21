National Bankshares Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.65

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.30 to C$4.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.52.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.