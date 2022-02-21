Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

