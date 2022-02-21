Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

