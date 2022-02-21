CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

