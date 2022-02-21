Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.