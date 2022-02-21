Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WFSTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.53.

WFSTF stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

