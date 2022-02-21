Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.