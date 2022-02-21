Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OGFGY stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.
Origin Energy Company Profile
