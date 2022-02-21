Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OGFGY stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

