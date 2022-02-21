Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 280

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.25.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $237.92 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $236.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.69.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.