HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

