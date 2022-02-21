Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

OSTK stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

