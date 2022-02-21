Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

AMAT opened at $133.35 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

