Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amplitude Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amplitude in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Amplitude stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.