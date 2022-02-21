National Bankshares Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.70. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

