Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
