Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

