Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$13.31 and a one year high of C$24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.