L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Raised to €155.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €152.00 ($172.73) to €155.00 ($176.14) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.25.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.