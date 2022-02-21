L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Raised to €155.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €152.00 ($172.73) to €155.00 ($176.14) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.25.
AIQUY stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
