Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $499.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.00 million and the highest is $503.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $472.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

