Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

