Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

