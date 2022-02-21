indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,195,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,016,408. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

