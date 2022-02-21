Raymond James Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$10.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.05.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K stock opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.