American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Friday. American Software has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at $11,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.