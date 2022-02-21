Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.