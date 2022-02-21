Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG opened at C$37.74 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$29.84 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.63.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.