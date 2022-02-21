Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of TELL opened at $2.43 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

