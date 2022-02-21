AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

AMMO stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,996,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMMO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 905,379 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMMO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

