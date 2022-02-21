Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

