ACV Auctions Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ACV Auctions in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,427,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 102,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.