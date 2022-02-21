Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €246.77 ($280.42).
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €214.10 ($243.30) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €205.41.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.