Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €246.77 ($280.42).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €214.10 ($243.30) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €205.41.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.