Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.70 ($111.02).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €73.85 ($83.92) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 1 year high of €99.40 ($112.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.53.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.