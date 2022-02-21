MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($263.64) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €215.27 ($244.62).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

