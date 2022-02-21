Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €95.38 ($108.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.87 ($78.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.