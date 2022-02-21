Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.