Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

