Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

