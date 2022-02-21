Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
