X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

