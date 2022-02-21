Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $42.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $5,913,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 315,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $53,050,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

