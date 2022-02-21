Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.