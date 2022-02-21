CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Scotiabank upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

CF opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

