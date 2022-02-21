Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyberOptics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CYBE opened at $38.78 on Monday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the third quarter worth $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

